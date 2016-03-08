AC Milan reimbursing their fans as Genoa match will be played behind closed doors

#MilanGenoa: le procedure di rimborso dei biglietti https://t.co/w33S79Q96T — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2020

AC Milan have officially announced that they will be reimbursing their fans due to the fact that the Rossoneri’s league clash against Genoa will be played behind closed doors this weekend.The Milanese side will be forced to face the Ligurian club behind closed doors in the San Siro on Sunday, due to the precautions taken to protect the general public against the Coronavirus. Multiple Serie A games will be played behind closed doors due to the virus, which is mostly active in the northern regions of the country.Apollo Heyes