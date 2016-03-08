AC Milan, Reina: 'Higuain always a friend, I help Donnarumma become the best'

22 January at 23:00
Pepe Reina spoke to reporters on the sidelines of an event this evening, gearing up to face his former team, Napoli, on Saturday. 
 
"I can only thank Napoli, I felt very well there. Milan is a great challenge because I would like to bring them back where they belong. Currently, I'm not playing that much, so I'm doing my best to help Donnarumma become the best in the world in the meantime. 
 
"Higuain? Football also hands us bitter moments, I lose a teammate, but he will always be a friend of mine," he concluded. 
 

