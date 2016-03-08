AC Milan, Reina speaks out on Chelsea links, discusses relationship with Sarri and Donnarumma

New Milan signing, Pepe Reina had a long and interesting interview with Corriere dello Sport. He spoke about a number of topics, starting from the competition with Gianluigi Donnarumma to his past in Naples.



Pepe, how did you find Milan?

"Just as I expected, a company, a monstrous organization, with the desire to grow and to continue with a project that aims high. There is a group of extraordinary guys, who immediately helped me to settle as fast as possible ".



The arrival of Higuain?

"A very strong player, will give us a huge boost, an absolute bomber, let's hope he scores many goals ".



The battle with Donnarumma?

"I have great admiration for Gigio, as well as for Antonio, they have been very welcoming and they've treated me in an exceptional way, I beliebe the competition between us, will challenge us all to become even better ".



What will be Reina's place?

"At this moment I cannot afford to say anything: I work hard to get playing time , so does Gigi, Antonio and all the members of this squad. What we can do is give our all on the field, then if you do not have a starting spot, try to find a way to help the team, which is what matters " .



Whatever happens, do you want to stay at Milan?

"I have no other will".



While in Naples, first you and then Sarri closed an important chapter.

"Sarri's contract expired, they did not want him anymore, and we both left".



By the way, who will win the Scudetto?

"I think there is a very clear favorite for the title, which is Juventus, they are ahead of everyone and everything, once again, I expect a good fight for the seats that lead to the Champions League: Napoli is a step ahead in the competition, But then there are Roma, Inter, Lazio, we, Fiorentina, it will be a great Serie A, I hope Milan finish in the top four ".