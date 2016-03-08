AC Milan reject PSG's first Donnarumma offer: Paredes to go the other way?

28 June at 14:15

Negotiations are ongoing between AC Milan and PSG for the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the French capital. Leonardo's first offer for the young goalkeeper was 20 million euros plus the inclusion of Alphonse Areola but, according to reports, the offer was refused by Maldini.

The Rossoneri value Donnarumma at 60 million euros and estimate Areola's value at around 20 million and thus, there is a big distance between the parties at the moment. Moreover, the 20-year-old would like to stay at the San Siro, despite the strong pressing from PSG.
 

In any case, Milan want to get as much as possible from a potential sale in order to generate a high capital gain. As an alternative to Areola, Leanrdo Paredes could be included in the swap deal.

Purchased last January from Zenit for 40 million, the Argentinian has not impressed in his few months in Paris, which is why PSG is ready to put him back on the market. The 24-year-old would reunite with Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro, with whom he worked together at Empoli.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.