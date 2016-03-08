AC Milan reject PSG's first Donnarumma offer: Paredes to go the other way?

Negotiations are ongoing between AC Milan and PSG for the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the French capital. Leonardo's first offer for the young goalkeeper was 20 million euros plus the inclusion of Alphonse Areola but, according to reports, the offer was refused by Maldini.



The Rossoneri value Donnarumma at 60 million euros and estimate Areola's value at around 20 million and thus, there is a big distance between the parties at the moment. Moreover, the 20-year-old would like to stay at the San Siro, despite the strong pressing from PSG.



In any case, Milan want to get as much as possible from a potential sale in order to generate a high capital gain. As an alternative to Areola, Leanrdo Paredes could be included in the swap deal.



Purchased last January from Zenit for 40 million, the Argentinian has not impressed in his few months in Paris, which is why PSG is ready to put him back on the market. The 24-year-old would reunite with Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro, with whom he worked together at Empoli.