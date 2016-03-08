AC Milan reject three offers for captain Romagnoli; the details

According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan have rejected three offers for their captain Alessio Romagnoli.The newspaper reports that Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus have all made offers for the Italian but Milan, as of now, have rejected them all.Milan continue to look to lock in their captain but the interest of these top clubs will not be discouraged just yet. If Milan were to miss out on Champions League qualification, which given their embarrassing Europa League exit at the hands of Olympiakos lies purely with their league performance, Romagnoli could seek an exit; as panic begins to settle in at Milan once again. However, if the Rossoneri qualify for the Champions League, the odds of Romagnoli leaving are very slim.

