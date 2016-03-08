AC Milan relaunch in race for Veretout: Roma's salary offer matched
23 June at 11:15AC Milan are giving full attention to reinforcing their midfield department, as both Maldini and Boban are well aware that it is currently the weakest part of the team. Marco Giampaolo knows this well, which is why he has asked the management to intervene with functional and, above all, quality purchases. One of the could be Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout.
As reported by Tuttosport, tomorrow will be a key day to understand the future of the Frenchman. Roma overtook Napoli in the race for the player but between Friday and Saturday, Milan raised the salary offer to the player, matching the 2.5 million euros offer per season presented by the Giallorossi, who still remain in pole position.
However, there is a problem. Both Milan and Roma consider Fiorentina's evaluation of 25 million euros excessive.
The race for Veretout is wide open. Maldini and Boban are ready to battle out for the midfielder, while Giampaolo is waiting for developments on the Lucas Torreira front, his big transfer market dream. Arsenal asks for at least 35 million euros and it promises to be a difficult deal to formalize.
