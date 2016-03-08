AC Milan release anti-racism message ahead of Napoli clash

Serie A giants AC Milan have delivered an anti-racism message to the fans ahead of their big game against Napoli later today.

The last time Napoli were in Milan, their defender Kalidou Koulibaly suffered racist abuse. The fans who were at fault were later not charged for any offense.

Ahead of the rossoneri's game against the partenopei, who will come to Milan for the first time since that infamous abuse that Koulibaly suffered, Milan have posted a video highlighting their approach to racism.

 
Alessio Romagnoli, who appears in the video, says: "Our colours must unite people, not divide them" #ACMilan stands up to racism. Respect. For all. Always."

