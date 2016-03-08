AC Milan: release clause of Liverpool and Spurs target expires, here’s the new price-tag
18 July at 15:35Suso’s € 38 million release clause expired yesterday but according to Il Corriere dello Sport AC Milan are open to sell the player for a similar fee.
Suso is reportedly on the radars of Liverpool and Tottenham and both clubs can still hope to sign the Spaniard for € 40 million.
The former Liverpool promise has also been linked with Inter but the Nerazzurri are not expected to make an offer for Suso.
AC Milan will need to sell at least one of their stars this summer. The Rossoneri’s financial issues, in fact, force the club to sell at least one big name in the current transfer window.
Suso is not the only big name tipped to leave the club as Gigio Donnarumma is also likely to leave AC Milan with Chelsea that are now strongly interested in welcoming the services of the 19-year-old.
