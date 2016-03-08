AC Milan release slogan for ticket sales: 'Stronger together'
17 July at 15:20The pre-season phase of selling tickets of the AC Milan club for the 2018/19 season started today at 10 in the morning.
The slogan chosen is "Stronger Together", a way to keep the fans closely linked to the team despite the difficulties of recent times, especially at the corporate level.
Key dates to remember: From today until the end of this month, the regular pre-emptive phase will start that will allow the fans of the last season to reconfirm their place at the stadium for the new season.
From the first of the next month to August 5, the special pre-emptive phase will open that will see the fans chose a different seat at the stadium. The free sale of subscriptions, finally, will start on August 7, for all those who want to be protagonists along with the team in the next season.
The price list remains unchanged compared to last season with prices starting (for full season ticket) from €205 for the second ring (the curves) to €2800 at the VIP section.
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments