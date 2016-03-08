AC Milan release squad for Sampdoria game

Serie A giants AC Milan have released the squad that will play host to Sampdoria in the league on Sunday evening.The rossoneri are currently 12th in the league and their last game saw them concede a very late goal at the hands of rivals Inter in the Milan derby.The squad to face Sampdoria has summer signings Alen Halilovic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Pepe Reina and Samu Castillejo in it. And Andrea Conti is back in the squad after having suffered two long-term knee injuries.A win against Samp could take Rino Gattuso's men to the top half of the table.