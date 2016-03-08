AC Milan release statement on Bakayoko and Kessie after Acerbi incident

"AC Milan intends to reconstruct the events following the meeting of the 32nd matchday between Milan and Lazio and to express some clarifications. The Rossoneri players, at the end of the game, went to the Curva Sud to greet the public. It is customary to approach the stands for a final thank you.



"Yesterday evening, Tiémoué Bakayoko joined his teammates under the stands with Francesco Acerbi's jersey, having just exchanged the shirts a little earlier, and he showed it for a few seconds (along with Franck Kessie) to the public with the sole intention of celebrating an important victory with no mockery, no aggressive or anti-sporting intentions: an innocent, naive response to the friendly exchange of tweets with Acerbi in the days before the race.



"AC Milan is founded on values such as respect (on and off the field), equity, inclusion: Tiémoué and Franck know, share and express those values every day," the statement read.

Following the Acerbi incident that took place last night, with Bakayoko and Kessie displaying the Lazio defender's shirt in front of the Curva Sud, AC Milan have released a statement to clarify the gesture, which wasn't meant to be a negative one.