AC Milan reportedly close to signing Inter, Liverpool, Man Utd target

The youngster has attracted the interest of several big clubs this season, having scored nine goals in 17 league games, assisting an additional eight. In fact, in regards to the Premier League, Liverpool and Man Utd have set their sights on Bergwijn, although they will face tough competition from Serie A.

City rivals AC Milan and Inter are both eyeing the player, though new reports from TeleRadioStereo and Antenna pundit Davide Russo de Cerame suggest that the Rossoneri are already in 'advanced negotiations' for the winger. He adds that Bergwijn is close to arriving on loan, which has an option to buy of €20m included.

Since Milan have already spent €70m this January, bringing someone in on loan would be smart from a financial perspective.