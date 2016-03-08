AC Milan announce the extent of Caldara's injury
30 October at 21:00On their website, AC Milan have revealed the extent of Mattia Caldara's injury, with reports previously suggesting that he will be out for a couple of months.
“AC Milan announces that Mattia Caldara, following the injury he had obtained during last Saturday’s training session, underwent instrumental tests that showed a partial lesion of the Achilles tendon and a lesion of the my-tendon junction of the medial twin muscle of the right calf.
“The player must remain at rest with a limb in discharge and with a guardian for three weeks, a period in which he will undergo specialist revaluations to better define the therapeutic and prognostic process," the statement read.
Following his injury, as it's believed that the recovery phase will take more than three weeks, Milan could be forced to signing a defender in the January transfer window.
Go to comments