AC Milan announce the extent of Caldara's injury

“AC Milan announces that Mattia Caldara, following the injury he had obtained during last Saturday’s training session, underwent instrumental tests that showed a partial lesion of the Achilles tendon and a lesion of the my-tendon junction of the medial twin muscle of the right calf.

“The player must remain at rest with a limb in discharge and with a guardian for three weeks, a period in which he will undergo specialist revaluations to better define the therapeutic and prognostic process," the statement read.