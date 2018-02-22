Ac Milan risk Europa league ban, the details

AC Milan finished off the 2017-2018 season on a high note as they beat Fiorentina by a 5-1 score line at the San Siro in Milan. As Fassone and Mirabelli are now fully focused on the transfer window, they are first waiting to see what Uefa sanction that they will receive, The sanction should arrive in the coming hours (or at the latest tomorrow) as Milan's transfer window is currently on stand-by. As Corriere dello Sport reported, there have been numerous contacts between Gattuso, Fassone, Mirabelli and Han Li recently as they want to improve their current roster.



PROBABILITY - It seems like AC Milan will certainly receive a 20 million euros fine from UEFA as the rossoneri club spent over 200 million euros last summer but failed to qualify for the Champions league. Fininvest would likely help Milan pay this sum but this is not the only sanction that they could receive. There are doubts surrounding Yonghong Li as Sky Sport recently said that Milan might even risk a Europa league ban. This remains to be seen. There should be more to come soon as the rossoneri are currently in stand-by...