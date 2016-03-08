AC Milan rocked: Club could lose Leonardo as part of summer restructure

Serie A giants AC Milan could lose sporting director Leonardo as part of the club's restructuring plans for the upcoming summer.



Rossoneri manager and club legend Rino Gattuso's position is under stern threat currently and he is expected to lose his position at the end of the season, with Eusebio di Francesco being heavily linked with a return to management.



Gazzetta dello Sport say that Leonardo too could lose his position and the Elliot Management doubts his abilities for the campaign the club has had. They're unsure of how good he is and would have to get someone else to do the job.