AC Milan, Rodriguez on the market: three clubs interested

Ricardo Rodriguez is destined to leave AC Milan in January due to the lack of playing time. The Rossoneri have even put the Swiss international on the market, looking to collect from cash from his departure to find their January ides.According to Tuttosport, three clubs are interested in the player: Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and Everton. It remains to be seen if any of these will make an offer come January, but's almost certain that Rodriguez will leave Milan.