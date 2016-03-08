AC Milan, Roma propose two potential swap deals for Suso
14 July at 17:30
After letting go of El Shaarawy, Roma are looking for a replacement to kick off the new season with, and Suso is reportedly their main target for the position. However, the price tag won't be cheap, given the quality he's displayed for Milan in recent seasons.
The Spaniard has a €40m release clause in his contract, though it's only valid for foreign clubs. Milan, however, will be looking to get roughly the same amount, perhaps going as low as €30m if the deal suits them well anyway.
The sporting director of Roma, Petrachi, has identified two solutions to this problem: including either Defrel or Schick in the negotiations. In fact, the Giallorossi are willing to offer €15m plus Defrel for Suso, hoping that Giampaolo's relationship with the French striker will help.
However, the Rossoneri wouldn't mind Schick either, as the Czech striker's career took off under the management of Giampaolo at Sampdoria. In this case, though, the cash offer would fall to around €8-10m.
