AC Milan, Roma unwilling to give up on Calhanoglu: the offer

The Turkish midfielder hasn't lacked playing time with the Rossoneri at the start of this season, receiving the trust of both Giampaolo and Pioli. Although he doesn't have a lot of points, he has been an important player for the team.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Roma aren't willing to give up on the player, although he would like to stay at the club. In fact, they are ready to include Diego Perotti in their offer to Milan.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Roma are preparing for a mini-revolution. One of the Giallorossi's priorities is to find a no.10 and by the looks of it, they have set their sights on an AC Milan man, namely Hakan Calhanoglu.