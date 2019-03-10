AC Milan, Romagnoli celebrates Chievo victory: 'A vital win'
10 March at 17:30AC Milan defeated Chievo 2-1 yesterday at the Stadio Bentegodi and kept hold of the third position in the Serie A table ahead of the much anticipated Milan derby against their cross-city rivals Inter. The Rossoneri did not convince and suffered a lot away from home but nevertheless took all three points, also thanks to a great defensive performance from captain Alessio Romagnoli. The centre-back published an Instagram post today to celebrate his team's crucial victory in the race for the Champions League.
