AC Milan, Romagnoli celebrates Chievo victory: 'A vital win'

10 March at 17:30
AC Milan defeated Chievo 2-1 yesterday at the Stadio Bentegodi and kept hold of the third position in the Serie A table ahead of the much anticipated Milan derby against their cross-city rivals Inter. The Rossoneri did not convince and suffered a lot away from home but nevertheless took all three points, also thanks to a great defensive performance from captain Alessio Romagnoli. The centre-back published an Instagram post today to celebrate his team's crucial victory in the race for the Champions League.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s a vital win, one that allows us to continue on this run #AR13 #ChievoMilan @acmilan

A post shared by Alessio Romagnoli (@alessio.romagnoli) on

