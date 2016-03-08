AC Milan, Romagnoli: 'To be a champion, I need Champions League'
06 September at 11:15
Alessio Romagnoli wants to play in the Champions League. Following Italy's 3-1 win against Armenia, the defender admitted that he wants to play in the tournament, as it would help him grow.
"Champions League with Milan? It would be good to play it because you have the opportunity to confront yourself with the best in the world. It's a goal, for a young player like me it's important to play it. The champions are in it, I have to be as well," he told Rai Italia.
Last season, he got very close to reaching his goal with the Rossoneri, as they finished in fifth place just one point behind Inter and Atalanta in fourth and third respectively. However, close is not enough.
This time out, it's absolutely crucial that they get to the Champions League, not just because of Romagnoli's wish, but also because of the club's financial situation.
The San Siro side have started the season with one win and one less, pålaying against Udinese and Brescia. Their next game will be against Hellas Verona, and after that, the Milan derby will take place. Important points at stake, in other words.
