AC Milan’s 2017/18 financial report shows € 75m losses
15 June at 15:40AC Milan’s board of directors took place today in Milan and only lasted 45 minutes. No news were released about Younghong Li’s possible new economic partner with Marco Fassone and the rest of directors who declined to release any statement to media before and after the meeting.
One of the purposes of today’s board of director was to close the balance sheet for the 2017/18 campaign.
The rossoneri have registered losses for € 75 million, one year ago the club’s financial report showed € 90 million losses.
Yonghong Li is expected to make a cash injection in the coming weeks, possibly between the 25th and the 28th of June. No talks were hold regarding a possible new economic partner that can support the under-fire president of the club.
AC Milan’s board of director members did also learn the data Uefa will reveal the punishment for breach of Financial Fair Play. Chiefs of Elliott could travel to Nyon alongside representatives of AC Milan on the day Uefa will make their decision.
Go to comments