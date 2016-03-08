AC Milan's 2019/2020 third shirt leaked

AC Milan's third shirt for the 2019/2020 season has been leaked on footyheadlines.com.



The shirt is predominantly black with a bold graphic print on the front, and a solid back and sleeves.



Just like the new home shirt, the Milan 19-20 third shirt has a simple crew-neck collar, in this case with the back panel showing the colours of the Italian flag - red, white and green.



The shirt is made by Puma and has the Fly Emirates sponsor on the front, as with the home and away shirt.



Black shorts and socks with red and white complete the Milan 19-20 third kit by Puma.