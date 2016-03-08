AC Milan's 2019/2020 third shirt leaked

Milan.terza.maglia.jpg
08 July at 20:15
AC Milan's third shirt for the 2019/2020 season has been leaked on footyheadlines.com.

The shirt is predominantly black with a bold graphic print on the front, and a solid back and sleeves.

Just like the new home shirt, the Milan 19-20 third shirt has a simple crew-neck collar, in this case with the back panel showing the colours of the Italian flag - red, white and green.

The shirt is made by Puma and has the Fly Emirates sponsor on the front, as with the home and away shirt.

Black shorts and socks with red and white complete the Milan 19-20 third kit by Puma.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.