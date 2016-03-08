AC Milan's ban, Cancelo medical, Fellaini new Man Utd deal: Top 5 news of the day
27 June at 18:30There have been a lot of news related to top clubs across Italy on June 27, Wednesday. But the biggest news of the day was when AC Milan were handed a hefty punishment by UEFA for breaking the Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP).
AC Milan will not be able to take part in any European competition for a period of two years after failing to meet the Financial Fair Play rules – Click here to read more.
Another big news of the day came from Turin as Valencia defender Joao Cancelo is edging closer towards officially becoming a Juventus player. The Portuguese defender has already completed his medical and we covered a video of him greeting the fans of his new club. – Click here to watch the video.
Another news is about Marouane Fellaini set to sign a new contract with
Manchester United. He was wanted by AC Milan in the summer transfer window. – Click here to read more.
Liverpool have made a 180 million euro bid for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio – Click here to read more.
Juventus and Udinese have reached an agreement for Rolando Mandragora – Click here to read more.
