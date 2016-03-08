AC Milan's call-ups for Juventus: Kessie and two other players out, Suso in

AC Milan will face Juventus tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium and Stefano Pioli has called up the players at his disposal for tomorrow's clash, with several notable absentees. Here is the full list of players:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.



Defenders: Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Rodríguez, Romagnoli.



Midfielders: Bennacer, Biglia, Bonaventura, Çalhanoğlu, Krunić, Paquetá.



Attackers: Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.