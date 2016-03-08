AC Milan's call-ups for Juventus: Kessie and two other players out, Suso in

09 November at 15:15
AC Milan will face Juventus tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium and Stefano Pioli has called up the players at his disposal for tomorrow's clash, with several notable absentees. Here is the full list of players:

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.

Defenders: Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Rodríguez, Romagnoli.

Midfielders: Bennacer, Biglia, Bonaventura, Çalhanoğlu, Krunić, Paquetá.

Attackers: Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.