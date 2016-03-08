Having already completed eight signings, Milan fans are dreaming of one last gift before the window closes; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, as reported so many times before, the deal remains almost impossible, though nothing should be ruled out.

Leonardo and Maldini have been working in great secrecy in the last couple of days, and contacts with Lazio have been confirmed. The Rossoneri's offer is said to be valued at around €40m for the initial loan, with a buy-out option included for next year.

According to several sources, including Il Sole 24 Ore's Carlo Festa, Lazio's president Lotito is a bit more friendly towards the idea of selling the Serbian midfielder, having negotiated with Milan late into the night.

In fact, Leonardo was at Casa Milan way past two in the morning, and fans can be sure that he's at least trying to close something big. With that said, a deal for Milinkovic-Savic remains very unlikely, although it shouldn't be dismissed.

The realistic options remain Adrien Rabiot or Daniele Baselli, although the former is without a doubt a tougher operation. Given the Rossoneri's current midfield situation, with Montolivo and Jose Mauri most likely heading out, it must be said that a signing would be needed.

Therefore, even though sources have stated that the Mercato is closed in terms of signings, something just doesn't add up. Now, it's important not to get your hopes up as a Milan fan, but you should expect one more signing nevertheless.

In terms of departures, the likes of Montolivo, Mauri, Simic and Vergara are all expected to leave.

The Rossoneri have been very active on the transfer market thus far, but will there be any more signings?Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller)