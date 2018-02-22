AC Milan’s Europa League mission is not complete yet

AC Milan have qualified for Europa League thanks to today’s away draw against Atalanta. The rossoneri took the lead with a goal of Franck Kessié but Andrea Masiello scored a late equalizer making the most of another mistake of Gigio Donnarumma who failed to deny the experienced centre-back.



Today’s draw allows AC Milan to celebrate because the rossoneri have now officially qualified for Europa League. Their European mission, however, is yet not complete.



AC Milan, in fact, have a one-point lead over Atalanta and need to defend the sixth placement if they want to avoid Europa League play-offs next summer.

If AC Milan end the season in sixth place, in fact, they will qualify for the tournament’s group stages but if Atalanta leapfrog them in sixth place next week, the rossoneri will be forced to play the Europa League play-offs in the summer and that will have a huge impact on the team’s pre-season campaign.



The Serie A giants are due to play a summer tournament in the USA this summer but if they will finish the season in seventh place Gattuso would be forced to anticipate the beginning of the summer training camp and cancel the summer tournament.



AC Milan will face Fiorentina at home next Sunday while Atalanta travel to Cagliari.