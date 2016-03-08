AC Milan's future CEO to attend Milan-Juve tonight

The future CEO of Milan, Ivan Gazidis, will be present at San Siro tonight to attend the big match against Juventus, as anticipated in the last couple of days. 
 
This will be his 'first' visit at San Siro, as far as not being an Arsenal executive anymore. However, his visit will not be a formal one, as he will start his work with the Rossoneri on December 1st. 
 
It's believed that the South African will meet Juventus president Andrea Agnelli in the stands, a man he already knows very well. 
 

