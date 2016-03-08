AC Milan's Ibrahimovic plan: money, points and visibility
29 December at 14:30Zlatan Ibrahimovic is officially back in AC Milan and is ready to help the Rossoneri change the course of the season, with the club having prepared a well-defined project for the arrival of the Swedish superstar.
The club is counting on positive effects on various fronts, as reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it) today.
Firstly, in economic terms: the idea is that Ibrahimovic will repay himself. In practice, the approximately 15 million gross that Milan will spend on his salary (in case of confirmation until 2021) should be fully compensated by the effect of Ibra on the Rossoneri coffers.
The hope of Elliott is that Ibrahimovic's face and fame will increase Milan's international merchandising, attract more fans to the San Siro and above all welcome new sponsors, with the renewal of the partnership with Fly Emirates likely very much dependent on the presence of Ibrahimovic.
Then there is the technical aspect: Milan hopes that Pioli's formation will immediately benefit from Ibra's arrival. He is a leader, a driver, urges his teammates and decides matches by himself. With him, it is no longer utopian to think of a return at least to the Europa League and the consequent revenues from UEFA.
Finally, the enhancement of the squad and teammates. In the past, Zlatan has favoured the growth of players such as Nocerino, Boateng or El Shaarawy. Today Pioli hopes that the Swede can be the spark that can get the best out of some players and enhance many unexpressed talents in today's Milan.
Go to comments