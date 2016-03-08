AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci can make Juventus return on one condition
24 July at 16:11Leonardo Bonucci, who joined AC Milan from Juventus, can return to the Turin club on one condition.
Leonardo Bonucci is getting paid 10 million euros at AC Milan. However, Juventus are not ready to pay him that high wages to re-sign him. If Leonardo Bonucci can find an agreement with Max Allegri’s side, then there is a possibility of Leonardo Bonucci rejoining Juventus.
CLICK HERE FOR SERIEA NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments