AC Milan appointed Leonardo as their new technical director of the sports and he spoke at length on various topics including His First sensations, negotiations with Juventus for Leonardo Bonucci and managers Gattuso



On first sensations : "I will have a role Compared to what Milan Produces .At the top I saw a great interest in football, a young and capable structure.I have been traveling through us, until the final decision to work together.It's to start, we need time but mine is a story to come here 9 years, just the fact of meeting people again was so exciting. "



On Gattuso : Gattuso was the first to be confirmed in the statement by Elliott. Gattuso is in positive projection, he grew up with the team, he grew up as a coach.

: 'There is to know, I miss so much information for example at the level of youth sector. The project is to give a line also corporate, it is the head that guides every sector of society. We have to find a balance of management, it becomes difficult to change the identity of this team. There is little to change, for many it will be the second year in this society, we will try to include players who can do better ".