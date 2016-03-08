AC Milan's Leonardo reveals Sergej Milinković-Savić 'truth'
17 August at 17:49AC Milan general manager Leonardo has revealed that he and his side were never interested in signing the star player of Lazio, Sergej Milinković-Savić in the summer transfer window because the cost of the operation was too high.
"There has never been a negotiation. I talked to his agent, Kezman, we have a relationship of many years. There was no negotiation, partly because we knew it was something that, today, is not feasible," Leonardo said.
“It has a very high cost and does not enter the posts. Our operations have all been joined by an exit. It was not easy.
“This movement was important. At the level of assets, today we have done +1 and at the level of upstream engagements, we have maintained what was already there. Also the arrival of Laxalt has been linked to the sale of Lapadula. The goal was difficult, but I think we have a team that can be even more competitive.”
Go to comments