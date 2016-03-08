AC Milan's likely line-up for Real Betis clash

In goal, it's expected that Pepe Reina will get the chance as usual in the Europa League, although it's not impossible that Gattuso will field Donnarumma in order for him to regain confidence.

In defence, Calabria is once against to occupy the right-back role, as Abate hasn't been called up for the game. It's also been rumoured that Caldara could start alongside Romagnoli, however, Gattuso admitted today that the former doesn't have 90 minutes in him. In the left-back position, however, it's almost certain that Laxalt will start.

Moving on, Bakayoko will most likely replace Kessie in the lineup, although he could also slot in at Biglia's position. Bonaventura will start as the LCM as usual.

Up front, Suso and Higuain will once again form a deadly duo, while Calhanoglu will not join them, as he hasn't been called up. Instead, either Borini or Castillejo will start.

Following a mediocre display in the derby, Milan will be aiming to bounce back with a win against Real Betis on Thursday evening. Gattuso has named his 20-man squad for the game, but who will start for the Rossoneri?