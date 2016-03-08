AC Milan's likely XI for Brescia clash

28 August at 20:15
After the disappointing start to the season, AC Milan will be looking to bounce back on Saturday evening as they take on Brescia. In front of the home crowd, therefore, the pressure is on to get the three points. Down below is the probable starting eleven.

Likely AC Milan XI vs. Brescia (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli; Rodriguez; Kessie, Bennacer, Paquetà; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Brescia

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.