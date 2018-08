AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli to Sassuolo: all the details

The midfielder of AC Milan, Manuel Locatelli could be on his way to Sassuolo, as for the information gathered by Calciomercato.com. He is the no.1 midfield target for Roberto De Zerbi in the summer transfer window.



Manuel Locatelli to Sassuolo 12 million euros, with a counter-claim in favor of Milan so that they do not lose the player's card altogether.