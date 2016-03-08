AC Milan's next five games to be crucial: the schedule

Round 9: Roma vs. AC Milan – October 27th, Sunday, 18:00



Round 10: Milan vs. SPAL – October 31st, Thursday, 21:00

Round 11: Milan vs. Lazio – November 3rd, Sunday, 20:45



Round 12: Juventus vs. Milan – November 10th, Sunday, 20:45



Round 13: Milan vs. Napoli – November 23rd, Saturday, 18:00

After a very poor start to the season, AC Milan need to turn things around. The arrival of Stefano Pioli resulted in a few good signs against Lecce, although it was only enough to get a 2-2 draw. Therefore, the next five games will be crucial to determine the season of the Rossoneri.