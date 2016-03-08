AC Milan's participation in the Europa League safe; agreement with UEFA sought
13 June at 11:30While the new AC Milan management is being formed and the first transfer market moves (Krunic) are also closed, the topic of the Financial Fair Play and the UEFA sanctions for the 2014-17 period, against which Milan has appealed to CAS, is still a hot issue.
Until the decision of the Lausanne-based court arrives, UEFA has announced that it will not give a judgment on the 2015-18 three-year period and therefore, for now, the participation of the Rossoneri in the next edition of the Europa League is safe.
Corriere della Sera reports that at least until August 14 there is no hearing scheduled at CAS involving Milan and UEFA. There seems to be no intention from the Rossoneri to ask for the urgency procedure and thus, the times are getting longer. In this scenario, the club will regularly play the Europa League and postpone the issue.
The Milanese paper also adds that both the club and UEFA are looking to reach a comprehensive agreement which could also be brought to CAS, which should only ratify it. The problem is that it would be a sort of mockery of the judgment of the UEFA Chamber which suspended their decision on the 2015-18 violations.
Without an agreement, Milan are ready for everything because if by chance CAS confirms the sanction (a fine of 12 million plus exclusion from European cups in 2021 in the event of a non-balanced budget), UEFA could then have the heaviest hand on the 2015-18 period and perhaps endanger the Rossoneri's potential Champions League participation.
Go to comments