AC Milan's plan to beat Napoli and Juve to Krzystof Piatek; the details

Piatek calma Genoa
15 January at 13:20
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera today, Milan are seriously interested in signing Genoa's Polish goalscoring sensation Krzystof Piatek. Piatek is currently just one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Serie A top scorer award and therefore well within reaching distance.

Milan's plan to sign Piatek is simple but may not exactly work out to plan. Milan want a loan till the end of the season, with a €40m obligation to buy. However, Genoa have stated, on several occasions, that Piatek would not be leaving on January; with the side needing Piatek to keep in Serie A.

Napoli and Juventus are also said to be interested in Piatek and, if Milan cannot guarantee him Champions League football, he may choose to join one of these teams instead. 

