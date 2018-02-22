AC Milan's plan to sign a top striker revealed

AC Milan are planning to sign a new centre forward in the summer and the likes of Ciro Immobile, Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata are being linked with a move to the San Siro. The rossoneri, however, can't spend lot of cash in the summer because of sanctions of Uefa for breach of Financial Fair Play. That means the Serie A giants will be forced to sell some of their players in order to sign a new top centre forward. According to Tuttosport AC Milan are planning to sell Bacca, Andre Silva and Kalinic before signing their new top striker.