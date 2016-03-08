AC Milan's probable line-up vs Spal: Abate-Conti the only doubt, Bakayoko in

25 May at 14:00
AC Milan will face Spal tomorrow evening in the last Serie A round. At the same time, however, the Rossoneri will have to cheer for Empoli and Sassuolo, because a victory against Spal would only guarantee a Champions League spot in case one of Inter and Atalanta lose points tomorrow.

Gennaro Gattuso is considering his options for the Milan line-up and is more or less decided about who he will field in Ferrara, except for the right-back role. Ignazio Abate is dealing with some physical problems and could be replaced by Andrea Conti in the line-up. Here is the full XI that Gattuso is likely to field:

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate/Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Borini.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Spal
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.