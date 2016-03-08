AC Milan's probable line-up vs Spal: Abate-Conti the only doubt, Bakayoko in

AC Milan will face Spal tomorrow evening in the last Serie A round. At the same time, however, the Rossoneri will have to cheer for Empoli and Sassuolo, because a victory against Spal would only guarantee a Champions League spot in case one of Inter and Atalanta lose points tomorrow.



Gennaro Gattuso is considering his options for the Milan line-up and is more or less decided about who he will field in Ferrara, except for the right-back role. Ignazio Abate is dealing with some physical problems and could be replaced by Andrea Conti in the line-up. Here is the full XI that Gattuso is likely to field:



Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate/Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Borini.