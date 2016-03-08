AC Milan's probable XI for Roma clash: Calabria, Piatek in

The game against Lecce started well for Pioli's men, who dominated the first 30 minutes. Calhanoglu got his side in front early on with a stunning effort and the Rossoneri actually created chances for once. However, they failed to kill the game when they could.

Instead, Babacar equalised in the second half, and although Piatek put Milan in front again, Calderoni scored the decisive goal deep into injury time. A big disappointment, in other words, after what looked like a very promising start.

Against Roma, Pioli could make a few changes to the line-up. We can expect Calabria to play from start, returning from suspension, while Piatek most likely will get the chance after his goal last time out.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso (Castillejo), Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Following the 2-2 draw against Lecce, AC Milan will look to turn things around on Sunday as they will face Roma away from home. Given their recent form, it will be easier said than done, although they don't have anything to lose at this point.