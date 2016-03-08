AC Milan's road to Champions League: the remaining games

31 March at 20:20
AC Milan fell away to Sampdoria last night, putting one of their worst performances of their season. The loss has caused great upset among the Rossoneri fans, but also worry for the Champions League game. 
 
Luckily, Roma lost earlier this evening, but the game between Inter and Lazio is yet to be decided. For Milan, the best result would be a win for their city rivals, as Lazio have two games in hand and could thus leapfrog the Rossoneri. 
 
However, Gattuso's men will still have to do their own part, starting with the game against Udinese on Tuesday evening. Taking a look at their schedule, it's certainly something they can overcome, bar the away clash with Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Saturday. 
 
Round 30: vs. Udinese (Home)
Round 31: vs. Juventus (Away)
Round 32: vs. Lazio (Home)
Round 33: vs. Parma (Away)
Round 34: vs. Torino (Away)
Round 35: vs. Bologna (Home)
Round 36: vs. Fiorentina (Away)
Round 37: vs. Frosinone (Home)
Round 38: vs. SPAL (Away)

Comments

