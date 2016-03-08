AC Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko loses place in France squad to Juve's Blaise Matuidi

France head coach Didier Deschamps has named his squad for the national side's upcoming EURO 2020 qualifying matches.Deschamps squad has seen AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko be dropped from the side in favour of Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who will be looking for his 78th cap for the French side.Deschamps' squad is as follows:Areola, Lloris, Mandanda; Digne, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Pavard, Sidibe, Umtiti, Varane, Zouma; Kante, Matuidi, Ndombele, Pogba, Sissoko; Coman, Fekir, Giroud, Griezmann, Martial, Mbappe, Thauvin.

