AC Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko loses place in France squad to Juve's Blaise Matuidi

14 March at 15:45
France head coach Didier Deschamps has named his squad for the national side's upcoming EURO 2020 qualifying matches. 

Deschamps squad has seen AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko be dropped from the side in favour of Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who will be looking for his 78th cap for the French side.

Deschamps' squad is as follows:

Areola, Lloris, Mandanda; Digne, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Pavard, Sidibe, Umtiti, Varane, Zouma; Kante, Matuidi, Ndombele, Pogba, Sissoko; Coman, Fekir, Giroud, Griezmann, Martial, Mbappe, Thauvin.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.