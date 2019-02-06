AC Milan, Saint-Maximin drops hint on Instagram about possible move

It has been revealed over the past few days that AC Milan have reportedly found an agreement with Ligue 1 side Nice to sign Allan Saint-Maximin, the young French winger who has lit the team's performances up. Milan were linked with Saint-Maximin over the January transfer window, after the club were priced out of a move for Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco.Instead, Milan have waited to find their agreement for Saint-Maximin; with the deal likely to go through in the summer. The winger himself has hinted at the move on Instagram, posting a photo with a caption: "It is only a matter of time."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.