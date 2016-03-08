AC Milan sale: From Borini to Kessie
22 December at 09:00With Zlatan still the main idea, and Todibo one of the priorities, AC Milan looks towards a January market filled with confusion (via calciomercato).
One may suggest that before they can buy, they first must sell. There is the other side of the coin that shows the many players with the suitcases in their hands. Expiring contracts, limited minutes and other clubs' interests: here are the players leading the march out of the door at Milan:
We start with the expiring contracts: in 2020 the agreements with Borini and Biglia will end. The striker has several admirers, both in Italy and abroad with Genoa in pole, but also Crystal Palace monitors its situation. AC Milan will not renew their contract, and aims to sell it him January so as to save six months salary.
It is slightly different for Biglia, who will remain in the squad until the end of the year, but will then end his relationship with the Rossoneri.
In defense, Theo Hernandez and Conti now seem to be firm points on the Pioli board. This has come at the expense of Ricardo Rodriguez and Calabria , with suitcases in their hands. On the Swiss side there is the interest of Gattuso 's Napoli , but the Fenerbahce hypothesis is concrete.
Elsewhere in the squad, Kessie continues to please several English clubs, but the Rossoneri's request is at least 28-30 million. On Calhanoglu , however, Rome's interest is strong: at the moment, however, no offer has yet arrived.
