AC Milan-Sampdoria: Gattuso goes face to face with referee assistant after final whistle - video

Gattuso arrabbiato Milan
28 October at 20:05
AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso completely lost it in the final seconds of AC Milan-Sampdoria, a game that the Rossoneri won despite a bad first half that saw them allow two goals. Saponara and Quagliarella gave Samp the lead after Cutrone's opener and it was Gonzalo Higuain to score the leveller before half time. Suso netted the winner in the second half.
  Gattuso was unhappy for the excessive stoppage time that was also extended. Gattuso's anger towards the referee and his assistant erupted seconds after the final whistle. Gattuso almost went face to face with the referee's assistant but was calmed down by his staff.

Gattuso was not sent off and the referee's assistant explained him why the stoppage time was extended a few minutes later.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.