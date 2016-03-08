AC Milan-Sampdoria: Gattuso goes face to face with referee assistant after final whistle - video

PARA RINO PARA! SI YA GANAMOS! PARA UN POQUITO!#MilanSamp Gattuso remontó el partido y gano 3-2, pero en el final Rino se enojo y antes que se viviera un momento ultraviolento apareció Patrick Cutrone para pararlo pic.twitter.com/f0z4GYLFBM — Planeta Milan (@PlanetaMilan) 28 ottobre 2018

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso completely lost it in the final seconds of AC Milan-Sampdoria, a game that the Rossoneri won despite a bad first half that saw them allow two goals. Saponara and Quagliarella gave Samp the lead after Cutrone's opener and it was Gonzalo Higuain to score the leveller before half time. Suso netted the winner in the second half.Gattuso was unhappy for the excessive stoppage time that was also extended. Gattuso's anger towards the referee and his assistant erupted seconds after the final whistle. Gattuso almost went face to face with the referee's assistant but was calmed down by his staff.Gattuso was not sent off and the referee's assistant explained him why the stoppage time was extended a few minutes later.