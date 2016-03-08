AC Milan-Sampdoria live: confirmed line-ups

AC Milan have won four of their last six Serie A matches against Sampdoria (L2).



Four of the last six meetings at the San Siro between AC Milan and Sampdoria have ended with a 1-0 score line (two wins apiece).



AC Milan have conceded goals in each of their last 14 league fixtures – the last time the Rossoneri went without a clean sheet for 15 Serie A games in a row came back in December 1946.



AC Milan have scored at least two goals in each of their last five home games (W4 D1).



Sampdoria have conceded just four goals from their opening nine league games this season – over their previous 61 Serie A campaigns they had always conceded at least five across their opening nine games.



After a series of five away losses in a row, Sampdoria have taken seven points from their last three games on the road, without conceding a single goal.



AC Milan have used only 18 players so far this season, six of which have started every game – no side has used fewer players than the Rossoneri in the competition this season.

Follow AC Milan-Sampdoria on Calciomercato.com (click on the gallery for the best social media reaction and comments).