AC Milan-Sampdoria 3-2, ratings: Suso decisive, Cutrone shines

AC Milan grabbed all three points against Sampdoria despite conceding two goals. For Gattuso, this was a much-needed win in regards to is future with the club.



The Rossoneri started well as Cutrone gave them an early lead, with Suso (who else) providing the assist. However, things suddenly got worse as former Rossonero man Saponara scored the equaliser. If that wasn't enough, Quagliarelli put the away side in front just nine minutes later.



Milan, though, did not give up as Cutrone and Higuain combined well to make it 2-2 just before the half-time break, proving how good their partnership can be.



The second half didn't offer as many goals but for the Rossoneri fans, it was just as tense. Both Suso and Higuain tried their luck early on but Audero did well in goal. The young keeper couldn't stop Suso in the

Isak Moller