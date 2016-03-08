AC Milan sanctioned by UEFA; the details
08 November at 13:30AC Milan have been sanctioned by UEFA as part of their punishment for breaching financial fair play regulations. Milan were lucky to not lose their place in the Europa League yet defeat to Real Betis tonight could bring that closer to reality.
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica today, UEFA’s first sanctions will come in the next few days. First of all, Milan will be fined €20m – a hefty payment for breaching regulations. There is also the possibility that Milan will be denied the opportunity to register new players for the next stage of the Europa League.
Finally, a new settlement agreement will be put in place to curb the financial excess of Milan – limiting upstream investments and amortization.
