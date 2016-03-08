

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games against Sassuolo (W4 D1); their last defeat against the Neroverdi was back in March 2016.



AC Milan have found the net in 10 of 11 Serie A games against Sassuolo, scoring 22 goals (2 on average for match).



Both AC Milan and Sassuolo have both found the net in all five meetings at San Siro in Serie A (18 goals in total).



The last time AC Milan picked up at least 45 points after MD25 in Serie A was back in 2011/12 (51 points under Massimiliano Allegri).



Sassuolo have won only three of their last 19 Serie A games (D9 L7) - in the first six matches of the current league season, they won four.



AC Milan have used the fewest different players (22) in Serie A this season.



Gennaro Gattuso is currently on 49 Serie A games as Milan manager (W24 D17 L8) – the last Red&Black manager to win at least 50% of his first 50 league matches was Massimiliano Allegri (W31 D13 L6).



Krzysztof Piatek has netted in his first four starts for AC Milan in Serie A; since 2004/05, only one player scored in each of his first five starts for a club in the competition - Piatek at the start of this season for Genoa.



Suso has scored three of AC Milan’s last six goals against Sassuolo in Serie A – including a brace in the reverse match.



AC Milan are one of only two teams (along with Napoli) that Khouma Babacar has faced at least six times without scoring in Serie A.



