AC Milan-Sassuolo: 60 thousand fans and a choreography expected at the San Siro

AC Milan will face Sassuolo tomorrow evening at the San Siro, as they continue in their race for a spot in the Champions League next season. And Gennaro Gattuso's men will be supported by an unusually large amount of fans at their home stadium.



According to Milan's official website, the goal is to reach an attendance of 60,000. Given the great demand, even the third red ring was opened.



Moreover, the club is planning something more for the entrance of the players. The club has decided to place 50,000 red and black banners on the seats of the stadium that, once lifted, will contribute to the creation of a choreography.